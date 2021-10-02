Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

YMTX stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 289,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

