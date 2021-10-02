Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

