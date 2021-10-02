Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce sales of $382.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.60 million. Conn’s posted sales of $334.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. 255,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. Conn’s has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $682.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,555 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

