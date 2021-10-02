Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Gaia posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

GAIA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,687. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $190.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 97.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 140,102 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

