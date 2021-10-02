Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce sales of $23.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.26 billion and the highest is $23.96 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $21.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 billion to $94.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.36 billion to $99.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,568,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,583. The company has a market capitalization of $422.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.