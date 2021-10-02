Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

KTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis cut their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

