Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kintara Therapeutics.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
