Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post $154.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.06 million. Natera reported sales of $98.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $616.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $619.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $761.24 million, with estimates ranging from $740.43 million to $791.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,222.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,911 shares of company stock valued at $29,626,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Natera by 275.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 41.0% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.39. 529,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,297. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

