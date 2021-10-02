Zacks: Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce sales of $176.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.20 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $141.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $658.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.20 million to $670.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $631.95 million, with estimates ranging from $599.10 million to $658.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.