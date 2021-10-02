Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report $570.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.25 million and the highest is $580.94 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $567.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.76. 337,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,601. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after buying an additional 876,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.