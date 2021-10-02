Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report sales of $4.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.00 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.52 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

NYSE MA traded up $12.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $360.18. 5,226,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,138. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,411,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,578,000 after acquiring an additional 120,931 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

