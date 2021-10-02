Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to post $5.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.94 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after acquiring an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,292. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

