Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 738,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,572. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

