Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPC.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE RES traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 1,401,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,948. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

