Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.03. 571,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

