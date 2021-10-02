Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post $296.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.77 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $271.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after acquiring an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $64.07 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.