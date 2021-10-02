Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

