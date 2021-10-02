Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) to Hold

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KZR. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $415.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

