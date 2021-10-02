Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $900.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

