Zacks Investment Research Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASMB. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 445,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

