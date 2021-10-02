Zacks Investment Research Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $215.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, it is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a key growth driver. It is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV opened at $201.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.87. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.77 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 255,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

