Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

NYSE KTB opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

