Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Buy

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.79.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.