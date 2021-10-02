Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to “Buy”

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BRC opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brady by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Brady by 105,115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

