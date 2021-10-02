Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) to Buy

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

YOU opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.98. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Secure (YOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.