Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HMLP. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $184,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $4,850,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $303,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

