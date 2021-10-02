Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to “Buy”

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,965,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

