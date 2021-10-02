Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

FRA ZAL opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €92.08.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

