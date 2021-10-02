Zealium Market Cap Hits $32,060.23 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $32,060.23 and approximately $66.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.00412076 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,946 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,946 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.