Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $188.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $149.47 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

