Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Shares of ZION opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

