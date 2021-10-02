Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 56.7% in September

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZURVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $41.23 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.