-$0.12 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). AxoGen posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,352,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 73.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 42,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

