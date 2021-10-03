$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. Accel Entertainment also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,291 in the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 68.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. 397,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

