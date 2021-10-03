-$0.33 EPS Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Riskified.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $22.56 on Friday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

