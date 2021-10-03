$0.42 EPS Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.58. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

