$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.36. Etsy reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.37. 1,995,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.18. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,247 shares of company stock worth $12,704,506 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

