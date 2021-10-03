$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $1.02. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS remained flat at $$59.73 during midday trading on Friday. 1,468,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,363. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

