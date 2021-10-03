$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $1.02. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS remained flat at $$59.73 during midday trading on Friday. 1,468,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,363. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.