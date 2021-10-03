$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.89. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 375.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. 1,432,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

