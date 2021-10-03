$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.76. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. 2,704,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

