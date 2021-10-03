-$0.83 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.99). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 392.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 121,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,763. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.