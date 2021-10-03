$1.23 EPS Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Apple posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.11. Apple has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

