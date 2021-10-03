$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

