$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.15. Centene posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

