$1.29 EPS Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. TFI International posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

TFII opened at $102.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $116.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

