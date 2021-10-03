$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.55. 1,814,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,414.09 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.79.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Workday by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.