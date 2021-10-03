$1.32 EPS Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. FMC posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

