$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after buying an additional 2,033,615 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,427,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,809,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,780,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $114.79. 803,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.