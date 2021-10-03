$1.54 EPS Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VMware by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in VMware by 17.4% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,080. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.11.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

