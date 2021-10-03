1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $601,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,846. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

