$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.91. Curtiss-Wright also posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

